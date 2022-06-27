Crystal Palace are holding talks with Lens over signing Cheick Doucoure and are making progress, but no deal is done yet.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira wants to take Doucoure to Selhurst Park in the ongoing transfer window to strengthen his midfield options.

Vieira is a fan of the Mali international, but Lens have been determined to extract the maximum value from his departure, especially with a Premier League club showing interest.

Lens have been looking for as much as £26m in order to let the midfielder go, a fee that Palace have not been keen to pay.

Discussions are ongoing though, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, and the two sides are drawing closer together.

There is no agreement yet for Doucoure to move to Crystal Palace, but the end is in sight.

Defensively minded midfielder Doucoure was a regular for Lens last term and made 34 appearances in Ligue 1 for the club.

The Mali international only missed games due to suspension as he shone for Lens.