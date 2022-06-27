Crystal Palace linked Duje Caleta-Car is in no hurry to make a decision over his future at Marseille in the ongoing transfer window.

Caleta-Car has a year left on his contract with Marseille and the French club want to sell the centre-back this summer.

Marseille are desperate to avoid the possibility of losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

West Ham’s interest in Caleta-Car has cooled as they signed Nayef Aguerd, but he has also been linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Croatian is in no rush to take a call over his future at Marseille for the moment.

Caleta-Car is happy at Marseille where he is a regular and he will be playing in the Champions League next season as well.

The defender does not want to make any decision that could jeopardise his place in the Croatia squad ahead of the World Cup.

He is in no hurry to leave Marseille despite the club’s interest in moving him on in the ongoing transfer window.