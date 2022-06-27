Tottenham Hotspur target Destiny Udogie has admitted that interest from big clubs is flattering, but he is calm at present and will let his agents handle approaches.

Udogie was a standout performer for Italian side Udinese over the course of the recently concluded season and he is interesting a number of clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham have been strongly linked with the 19-year-old full-back as they look to continue to strengthen this summer.

The Italy Under-21 international is aware of the transfer speculation and is flattered at big clubs showing interest in him.

Udogie however is focusing on matters other than the transfer market and will leave interest to be dealt with by his agents, who he is clear he trusts completely.

“It is very nice to be approached by top level clubs”, he told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“I live it calmly and thinking about the pitch.

“My agents think about the market.

“They know my thoughts and have my total trust.”

Italian giants Inter have held talks with the player’s agents already this summer, while it is claimed Spurs’ Fabio Paratici has also been in touch with those who will guide Udogie’s next move.