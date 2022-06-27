Newport County manager James Rowberry has expressed his enthusiasm at the arrival of left-back Adam Lewis on loan from Liverpool and cannot wait to see how he improves the team.

The former England Under-20 international made his first-team debut for the Reds in an FA Cup fourth round tie against Shrewsbury Town at Anfield in 2020 and played the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win.

The 22-year-old has previously taken in loan spells at Amiens, Plymouth Argyle and most recently, Livingston in the 2021/22 season.

Rowberry is ecstatic at being able to call upon the defender, believing the Exiles only stand to gain from his arrival, and is curious to see how the team improve as a result.

“I’m delighted to welcome Adam [Lewis] to the club and I’m excited to see how his qualities will improve us as a team”, Rowberry told Newport County’s official site.

Rowberry also singled out the left-back’s experience, having played in League One, Ligue 2 and the Scottish Premiership, saying it will serve the Exiles well in their bid to climb up a division in the upcoming season.

“I have no doubt that his experience at higher levels, as well as his international pedigree, will be a huge help to our processes to take the club forward”, he added.

“I know our supporters will give Adam a very warm welcome when they get the chance to see him.”

Lewis made 14 appearances for the Lions in all competitions in the recently concluded season, playing as a left-back, wide midfielder and central midfielder.