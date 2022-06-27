Hartlepool United manager Paul Hartley believes that Jake Hastie needs a change of scenery, after he joined the club from Scottish giants Rangers.

Hastie is a product of the Motherwell youth system and prior to signing for Rangers he scored six goals in 19 outings for the Steelmen.

The 23-year-old winger joined the Gers in 2019 and was loaned out for consecutive spells without making a single appearance for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

Hartley is overjoyed to sign the 23-year-old and is confident that the change of scenery can help the player to develop his game.

The Hartlepool boss is of the view that Hastie needs to be with a manager who believes in him, and in a place where he feels at home.

“Delighted to get Jake in”, Hartley told Hartlepool United official site.

“Someone I’ve seen a lot of.

“He needs a change of scenery.

“Still a young lad. He needs a home and somewhere where someone can believe him.”

Hartley further added that the 23-year-old excels in one and one situations, possesses good speed and he is convinced that he will be the cause of excitement at Victoria Park.

“He’s got real pace”, he said.

“Very good in one on one situations and I know he will bring a lot of excitement.”

Hartlepool will start the new League Two season by facing Walsall away, followed by a visit to Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup.