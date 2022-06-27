Newcastle United are still interested in Leeds United winger Jack Harrison as they continue their hunt for reinforcements in attack, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies have found joy in their efforts to sign a new centre-back as they are closing in on a swoop for Sven Botman from Lille, but their hunt for new signings in attack has so far not gone according to plan.

Newcastle are set to lose out on top striker target Hugo Ekitike for a second time running, while the wings are another area up front where they want to bolster.

The Tyneside giants have identified Leeds winger Harrison as a potential target, with him having two years left on his current deal at Elland Road.

But the Whites are opposed to letting the 25-year-old go in the ongoing window unless they receive an offer that they cannot afford to turn down.

However, even though Leeds are determined to keep Harrison in their ranks, Newcastle remain interested in him, although they will not be able to fork out a lot of cash.

And Harrison is not the only Leeds winger under consideration at St James’ Park, as the Newcastle hierarchy have touched base with their Whites counterparts over Raphinha.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will make any concrete moves for either Leeds winger in the ongoing window.