Portsmouth are not close to sealing a swoop for striker Victor Adeboyejo, who is available on a free transfer, according to the BBC.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is desperate to make attacking additions to his squad in the ongoing window as pre-season preparations enter a second week.

The League One outfit are shorthanded in the attacking department following the exits of George Hirst and Tyler Walker, while the club are yet to find a breakthrough in their efforts to renew Aiden O’Brien’s contract, having offered him a new deal.

Portsmouth are continuing their lengthy hunt to add a new striker to their squad and have been strongly linked with Barnsley hitman Adeboyejo.

The striker is out of contract at Barnsley and they have handed him an offer to sign on fresh terms.

Portsmouth have been keeping a close eye on Adeboyejo’s situation at Oakwell, but they are still not close to securing his signature.

Even though Cowley is an admirer of the 24-year-old and Portsmouth are keen to snap him up, no deal for him is imminent at present.

As it stands, academy starlet Dan Gifford is the only striker available to Cowley at Portsmouth and it remains to be seen whether Adeboyejo will join him.