Fiorentina have put Giovani Lo Celso on their transfer radar amid Tottenham Hotspur being keen to shift him off the books in north London.

Lo Celso is deemed surplus to requirements at Spurs by boss Antonio Conte and the club are open to selling him this summer.

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici is overseeing the process of moving on fringe players from the squad and Lo Celso has been already linked with interest from several clubs.

Spanish outfit Villarreal, who signed the Argentine on loan last term, want to take him back, while their league rivals Atletico Madrid have also been credited with interest.

And according to Italian daily La Nazione, Lo Celso’s name is also being considered as a potential option by Serie A outfit Fiorentina as they look to bolster their midfield.

La Viola were interested in signing Lo Celso in January, but he ultimately joined Villarreal then, where he managed to shine.

But the Tottenham star has again popped up on Fiorentina’s radar and they could act up on their interest in the ongoing window.

Lo Celso is valued at around €30m by Spurs, but it has been suggested that they would have to lower their asking price to facilitate his exit this summer.