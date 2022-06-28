Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is a target for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag but it is unclear whether the Belgian is one of his priorities, according to The Times.

Manchester United are in advanced negotiations to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong for an initial fee of around €65m.

The Dutchman is Ten Hag’s top target and Manchester United are confident that a deal could be wrapped up this week.

However, the new Manchester United manager wants to add more midfielders to his squad this summer and is hoping to sign Christian Eriksen on a free transfer as well.

And it has been claimed that the Dutchman also has his eyes on Leicester midfielder Tielemans in the ongoing transfer window.

The Belgian has a year left on his contract and Leicester are open to selling him as he is unlikely to sign a new deal.

Tielemans is waiting for a club to show concrete interest in him and is prepared to join one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

Ten Hag admires the Belgian and feels he could add a lot to the Manchester United squad with his Premier League-proven ability.

However, it is unclear how high on the list of priorities Tielemans is considered by the Manchester United manager at the moment.

Manchester United are still in the market to add to their forward line and defence this summer.