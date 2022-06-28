Stuart McKinstry is likely to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms at Leeds United before he is allowed to leave the club on loan, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

McKinstry is part of Leeds’ Under-23s set-up but was handed his senior debut in the Premier League last term under the boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The midfielder did not play any minutes under Bielsa’s successor Jesse Marsch, but continued to turn up on the pitch for Leeds Under-23s.

In the ongoing window, McKinstry has attracted interest from League Two side Hartlepool United, who are keen to sign him on a season-long loan deal.

And Leeds are tipped to allow the teenager to leave the club on a temporary basis this summer once they tie him down to a new deal.

The 19-year-old has been on the books at Leeds for three years now but his current deal at Elland Road expires in the summer of 2023.

Hartlepool are one of the options available to McKinstry that would enable him to garner valuable first team experience next term.

The midfielder is set to be part of Leeds’ pre-season training this week and it remains to be seen whether he will earn himself a temporary spell away from the Yorkshire giants.