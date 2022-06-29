Villarreal could finalise the sale of Arnaut Danjuma to a Premier League club within a matter of hours, but it is unclear whether he will join Newcastle United or West Ham.

The Spanish outfit, who went all the way to the semi-final of the Champions League last term, need to make a big sale to help to balance the books this summer.

Danjuma is attracting interest from the Premier League and it has now emerged that Villarreal are on the cusp of selling him to an English club.

According to Spanish daily AS, the sale will be closed within a matter of hours or days, and will come in at an initial €36m plus a further €4m in bonus payments.

The club that the Dutchman will join is not known, but it is suggested that it is likely to be either Newcastle or West Ham.

The Hammers are claimed to have an advantage in the transfer chase.

Danjuma is keen to return to the Premier league, where he previously turned out for Bournemouth.

The winger scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 34 outings for Villarreal over the course of the recently concluded campaign.