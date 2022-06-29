Barcelona are still alive in the race to sign Chelsea target Raphinha from Leeds United this summer, according to Catalan journalist Gerard Romero.

Raphinha wants to leave Leeds this summer and Barcelona have always been his preferred option in the transfer window.

The Catalan giants have had a contractual agreement in place with the winger for several months, but their financial problems have not allowed them to make any more progress.

Chelsea are leading the race to sign the winger and are closing in on an agreement with Leeds for a fee north of the €60m figure.

But it has been claimed Barcelona have not given up on the hope of signing the Brazil winger this summer.

They are still very much alive in the race and are still in contact with the player’s agent, Deco, over a potential deal.

The Catalan giants believe they still have several avenues to secure a deal to sign Raphinha this summer.

Barcelona have been reluctant to meet Leeds’ asking price but they may have to match Chelsea’s offer to have any chance of signing the winger.

Chelsea have also offered a lucrative contract worth €6m per season to Raphinha during talks over personal terms.