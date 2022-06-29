Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has expressed his dissatisfaction with the amount of money the club are set to receive from selling Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

It has been claimed that Manchester City have agreed a fee for the Whites midfield lynchpin Phillips in the region of an initial £42m, while Raphinha is also expected to be sold, for as much as £55m.

Raphinha made 35 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit last season, scoring eleven goals in the process and preventing his team from being relegated.

Both deals have left Mills underwhelmed as he explained how the Whites have missed out on an opportunity to maximise their financial gain when selling their two most important players.

Mills further added that now Leeds have a huge task on their hands to find replacements for their two most influential players on the pitch.

“When Leeds were adamant in January transfer window when there was that sort off false-ish speculation that West Ham were interested in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha and Leeds were ‘no, nothing under £60m”, Mills said on talkSPORT.

“They have now let Kalvin Phillips go for £42m, which I find bizarre, and going to then Raphinha go for £55m.

“I mean okay, you got £90m in but [you have to] to replace those two players, you have let your best two players leave the football club and also I would say the last two seasons two of the most influential players”, he said.

“Kalvin Phillips, the glue that holds your team together and has been sensational, and there was a gaping chasm in the middle of the park when Kalvin wasn’t playing, he’s gone and you have to replace him.

“And last year your main goal threat, Patrick Bamford was out for the whole season.”

The Whites have brought in Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca so far this summer, with more incomings expected in the ongoing transfer window.