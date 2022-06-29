Chelsea could offer ex-West Ham United Under-23s star Amadou Diallo a new contract, as he continues training at the west London club, according to the Guardian.

Diallo was part of the Hammers’ Under-23s squad although he only played a bit-part role for them in the Premier League 2 last term.

The winger parted ways with West Ham when his contract expired this summer and has attained free agent status.

Diallo is currently training at West Ham’s top flight rivals Chelsea as he looks for a new club.

And the Blues now have an opportunity to look at the 19-year-old at close quarters and could hand him a contract offer.

Diallo was highly-rated at the London Stadium and signed his first professional contract with them in February 2020.

However, the Hammers confirmed that they were not renewing his deal when they put his name on their released list.

Diallo will be hoping to impress Chelsea in training and hopefully earn himself a new deal at Stamford Bridge.