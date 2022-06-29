Stoke City coach Michael O’Neill is pleased at the Potters’ acquisition of Liam McCarron from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee, as the club’s fourth signing this summer.

The former Scottish Under-21 international impressed with his performances at Carlisle United in the 2018/19 season, prompting Leeds to sign him at the end of that campaign.

The wide player, who can also operate at left-back, was regularly called up by Marcelo Bielsa during the 2021/22 season and made his Premier League debut under the Argentine tactician.

O’Neill noted that the youngster is more than capable of dealing with the challenges that come with regular first-team football.

“Liam [McCarron] is a young man but he has already shown that he can deal with the challenge of first-team football”, O’Neill said to the Stoke City official website.

The Northern Irish manager also pointed to McCarron’s drive and was pleased as punch after the Scot put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

“He’s hungry to learn and progress his career and we are really pleased to have secured his services for at least the next three years”, he added.

McCarron made 24 appearances in all competitions for Leeds during the last season, including a nine-minute Premier League cameo at Elland Road in a 4-1 loss to Arsenal, scoring and assisting on one occasion apiece.