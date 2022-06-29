Leeds United will be targeting another three signings this summer to strengthen the squad when Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha are sold, according to Sky Sports News.

The Elland Road outfit are bracing themselves for the potential exits of midfield lynchpin Phillips and wing wizard Raphinha this summer.

The Whites have already made three new signings in Brenden Aaronson, Ramsus Kristensen and Marc Roca, for around £45m in total, and are expected to receive top money for Phillips and Raphinha.

Leeds have had a contingency plan in place for the departure of duo for a while and will look to bring in a midfielder, winger and a striker with the funds accrued.

Phillips is set to move to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee close to £45m, with Arsenal and Chelsea battling it out for Raphinha’s signature for a sum upwards of £55m.

There was rumoured interest in the pair from last summer amid the uncertainty surrounding Marcelo Bielsa’s future, but Leeds managed to fight it off to keep them at the club, delaying the inevitable.

The Whites will not look to splash the cash on a single player, but rather focus on their identified targets and move quickly for them once the exits are confirmed.

Leeds will look to better their 17th placed finish in the Premier League in the 2021/22 season, a campaign that saw Bielsa replaced by Jesse Marsch and their survival secured only on the final matchday away to Brentford.