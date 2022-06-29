Manchester United are contemplating sending starlet Alvaro Fernandez on loan this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

While Fernandez has yet to make his debut for Manchester United’s senior team, he has been in stellar form for the Under-23s.

Last season, the left-back missed just three matches in the Premier League 2 and contributed with three goals and four assists.

However, with the Red Devils closing in on the signing of Tyrell Malacia, the 19-year-old could see his opportunities limited in the first team.

Manchester United are mulling over sending the young left-back on loan this summer as he looks for a taste of senior football.

Erik ten Hag is set to give chances to Fernandez in pre-season and any loan for him will have to be sanctioned by the Red Devils boss.

Manchester United fielded enquiries in the January window regarding the left-back and considered then too whether to loan him out, but they ultimately decided against it.

There is interest from clubs in the Championship regarding signing Fernandez on a loan deal and it remains to be seen if he is indeed allowed to leave and what is his destination is.