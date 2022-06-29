While Fernandez has yet to make his debut for Manchester United’s senior team, he has been in stellar form for the Under-23s.
Last season, the left-back missed just three matches in the Premier League 2 and contributed with three goals and four assists.
However, with the Red Devils closing in on the signing of Tyrell Malacia, the 19-year-old could see his opportunities limited in the first team.
Manchester United are mulling over sending the young left-back on loan this summer as he looks for a taste of senior football.
Erik ten Hag is set to give chances to Fernandez in pre-season and any loan for him will have to be sanctioned by the Red Devils boss.
Manchester United fielded enquiries in the January window regarding the left-back and considered then too whether to loan him out, but they ultimately decided against it.
There is interest from clubs in the Championship regarding signing Fernandez on a loan deal and it remains to be seen if he is indeed allowed to leave and what is his destination is.