Tottenham Hotspur are keen on a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie, but Italian giants Roma now have his name under consideration as a potential target.

Two new centre-backs are at the top of Spurs boss Antonio Conte’s wish list this summer and Spurs have been linked with interest in a clutch of players.

Spurs have already roped in three first team signings this summer, but none of them are defenders.

Tottenham are tipped to hold talks with centre-back target Clement Lenglet later this week to convince him to join them, while it has been claimed that they are also keen to rope in Bayer Leverkusen man Hincapie.

Spurs are reportedly prepared to table a massive bid to land the Ecuador international’s services, but they could face more competition for his signature.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Hincapie’s name is also under consideration at Italian giants Roma, where former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is in charge.

Roma are working on snapping up several of their targets at present and Hincapie is also on their radar.

Bayer Leverkusen are tipped to value the centre-back at €17m and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Roma or Tottenham make concrete moves to snare him away this summer.