Schalke will conduct thorough medical checks on Celtic defender Christopher Jullien before they proceed to finalise his capture.

The 29-year-old centre-back returned to fitness last season following a serious knee injury but made just one appearance for Celtic.

He is surplus to requirements at Celtic and it appears that Ange Postecoglou is happy for him to depart Paradise this summer.

Schalke are in talks to sign him on loan and he is currently undergoing a medical with the German club.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Schalke are to conduct very thorough medical checks before finalising the loan.

His injury record over the last two seasons has made the German club wary of finalising the agreement.

They are doing a detailed medical to make sure that the Frenchman is fit for an entire season of football.

He will also have to sign an extension with Celtic before the loan deal to Schalke can be ratified as his Bhoys contract ends next summer.

The Scottish champions are hopeful that Jullien gets through the medical to convince Schalke to sign him on loan.