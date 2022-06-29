Daniel Ballard is on Wearside ahead of completing a move to Sunderland from Arsenal this summer, according to The Athletic.

Ballard spent last season on loan at Millwall and made 30 appearances in the Championship for the London club, catching the eye with his performances.

The 22-year-old defender is a wanted man in this summer’s transfer window and several sides have been looking to snap him up.

But Sunderland are set to win the race to sign the centre-back from Arsenal in the ongoing transfer window.

A deal is in place between the two clubs and the defender has arrived on Wearside to complete the move to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have beaten off competition from several clubs in the Championship for his imminent signature.

Sheffield United were interested in signing him and he was almost on the verge of joining Burnley this week before the transfer collapsed.

The newly-promoted Championship outfit believe they have done well to get Ballard on the verge of joining them.

He will soon undergo a medical ahead of signing a contract with the Black Cats in the coming hours.