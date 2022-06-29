Bailey Wright is set to snub interest in his services from elsewhere and sign on fresh terms at Sunderland, according to the Northern Echo.

The defender is out of contract at the Stadium of Light at the end of this month, but Sunderland are keen to keep him in their ranks.

Sunderland offered Wright a new deal following their promotion back into the Championship but he was yet to give a decision on his future.

The Australia international has attracted interest from two A-League sides and he has been vocal about his desire to someday play in his homeland again.

But Wright is now set to put pen-to-paper on a new deal at Sunderland, which is welcome news for boss Alex Neil.

Danny Batth is the only senior centre-back currently available to Neil but Wright is now set to continue to be an option at the back.

Despite a slow start to his campaign last season, Wright managed to nail down a starting role at Sunderland and played an integral role under Neil in their promotion-winning run.

Sunderland still want more additions at centre-back and have submitted an offer for Arsenal starlet Dan Ballard.