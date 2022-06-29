Two unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in signing Watford attacker Emmanuel Dennis, who is an Everton target, according to Sky Sports News.

The 24-year-old winger is believed to be keen on leaving Watford after they were relegated from the Premier League this summer.

Dennis is being looked at by clubs in the Premier League who are looking to snare him away from Watford in the ongoing transfer window.

Everton are reportedly interested in signing him as a potential replacement for Richarlison this summer.

And it has been claimed that there are two unnamed Premier League clubs have shown concrete interest in the Nigerian international in the ongoing window.

Dennis is likely to push for a move but so far, Watford are yet to receive any offers for him this summer.

He has four years left on his contract and Watford are relaxed about the attacker’s future at the club.

They want more than £20m if they are to sell the forward in the ongoing transfer window.