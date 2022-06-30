Arsenal are still not willing to subsidise full-back Hector Bellerin’s wages to facilitate a transfer for him this summer.

Bellerin spent last season on loan at Real Betis and wants to return to Spain after thoroughly enjoying his stay at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

With a year left on his contract, Arsenal are only interested in selling him but his wages are turning out to be a stumbling block.

Betis are not in a position to afford his €6m per year contract and would want Arsenal to pay a large portion of his wages.

However, according to Spanish sports daily AS, Arsenal are currently in no mood to pay part of his wages in order to facilitate a move.

The Gunners want to sell him but they are not prepared to make a financial commitment to usher him out.

Bellerin is not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans but has reported for pre-season under the Arsenal manager.

With his future not sorted out, he is also expected to fly out with the rest of the Arsenal squad for their pre-season camp in Germany in the next few days.

Betis and the defender are hopeful that over the course of the window Arsenal will soften their stance and agree to facilitate a transfer.