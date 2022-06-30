Raphinha has agreed to wait for Barcelona to reach an agreement with Leeds United, which has come as a blow for Chelsea in their pursuit of the winger.

Chelsea have a broad agreement in place with Leeds to sign the Brazilian winger and has been in constant touch with the player’s camp.

The winger has a contract offer worth €6m per season on his table from Chelsea and the Blues are pushing Raphinha for a decision.

Chelsea are aware that Barcelona are his preference and want to wrap up the deal soon to stop the Catalan giants from hijacking the deal.

But according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, it is exactly what is set to happen as Raphinha has given Barcelona the time to formulate their own bid for Leeds.

The winger has continued to push for a move to Barcelona and he is prepared for them to work out a deal with Leeds.

Barcelona would have to match Leeds’ offer of around €60m plus €10m in add-ons to convince Leeds to sell Raphinha to them.

Chelsea’s plans to get a deal done soon may lie in tatters but they are still pushing to convince the player.

But for the moment, Barcelona have been granted the time they wanted to negotiate a deal with Leeds.