Everton and Tottenham Hotspur will continue to hold talks today over Richarlison’s transfer despite the Brazilian being scheduled to undergo a medical with the north London club today, according to The Athletic.

The Brazil forward is on the verge of becoming a Tottenham player this summer after spending four years at Everton.

An outline of an agreement is in place between the two clubs over a deal that would see the attacker make the switch from Merseyside to the nation’s capital soon.

It has been claimed that Richarlison will undergo a medical at Tottenham today ahead of his transfer to the north London club.

But the negotiations between the two clubs have not concluded despite the player being ready for his Spurs medical.

Everton and Tottenham are still finalising the terms of their agreement that would see Spurs pay a fee of £50m to the Toffees this summer.

The north London club are also expected to pay another £10m in add-ons to bring the total package to £60m for the Brazilian.

Both sides are finalising the structure of the total agreement but the player is a step away from joining Tottenham.

Personal terms have already been agreed upon and Richarlison is set to become a Spurs player soon.