Sven Botman has admitted that the dream of playing in the Premier League was a key reason behind his decision to join Newcastle United over AC Milan this summer.

Newcastle had to beat severe competition from AC Milan to secure a deal to sign the Dutch defender from Lille this summer.

Botman had been Newcastle’s top target since January and the negotiations dragged on for several weeks before the defender finally joined on a five-year contract this week.

AC Milan were serious, but Botman stressed that Newcastle had a good project to offer and the dream of playing in the Premier League eventually convinced him to move to England this summer.

He insisted that AC Milan showed a lot of interest but feels Newcastle pushed that bit harder to convince him about the move.

Botman told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “In the end, the beautiful project of Newcastle United in combination with playing in the Premier League was decisive.

“The latter has actually been a dream my whole life.

“AC Milan also gave me a good feeling, but Newcastle felt just a little better at the end.”

Botman is believed to be earning considerably more at Newcastle than he would have had he joined AC Milan this summer.