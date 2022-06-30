Nohan Kenneh has revealed that Leeds United captain Liam Cooper spoke positively when he asked about a potential move to Hibernian in Scotland, advising him to prove himself.

The centre-back, who also filled in at both right-back and defensive midfield for Leeds’ Under-23 side during the course of the 2021/22 season, was called up often to the first-team squad but failed to make a single appearance.

Upon the expiry of his contract at Elland Road, the 19-year-old opted to move to Hibs in the Scottish Premiership, searching for regular first-team football.

Cooper, who knows several players who have turned out for Hibernian, told Kenneh that it was a good choice and advised the youngster to play his natural game.

“There are a few Scottish lads at Leeds”, Kenneh was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.

“Their skipper is Liam Cooper and when I told him about the move, he said he knew some of the boys who had been at Hibs like Paul McGinn.

“He told me it would be brilliant, to just play my game and prove myself.”

Kenneh made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Leeds Under-23 side during the recently concluded season, scoring and assisting once each.

Hibernian finished the previous campaign in eighth place in the Scottish Premiership and have appointed Lee Johnson as the new manager this summer.