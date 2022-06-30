Newcastle United are amongst the clubs who have an interest in Sochaux winger Alan Virginius and his future is expected to become clearer in the coming days.

Virginius recently impressed in the Under-19 European Championship where France were beaten in the semi-finals.

He scored three times and registered three assists and his performances have piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe.

Sochaux have already received a €4m offer from an unnamed club and there are three more sides who are interested in the winger.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Newcastle are amongst the clubs who are keen to snap up the teenage star in the ongoing window.

The Magpies have their eyes on the French market and have already signed Sven Botman this summer.

They have been keeping tabs on Virginius but they are facing competition from at least two more teams at the moment.

Belgian outfit Club Brugge and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen also have their eyes on Virginius this summer.

Sochaux are expected to sort out his future in the coming days and are prepared to sell for a fee in the region of €7m to €10m.