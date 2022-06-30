Newcastle United are slated to sign Tottenham Hotspur starlet Jordan Hackett at the beginning of next month, according to the Daily Mail.

Hackett, 18, was among the players released by Tottenham this summer and he will be on the move ahead of next season.

The young left-back made his debut for the Under-18s in the 2019/20 season and continued playing at that level until the last campaign.

Upon the end of his contract though, he was released by Spurs and now he is set to join their Premier League rivals.

Newcastle are set to sign the youngster after his contract officially expires with the north London club.

The Magpies will sign the young left-back on the first day of July and add him to their academy ranks for next season.

Hackett has played for England Under-18s as well, making his debut last year in a match against Wales.

The soon to be former Spurs talent will be hoping that he advances his development with the Magpies and take advantage of the opportunity afforded him by Newcastle.