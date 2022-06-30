Tottenham Hotspur are closing on securing the services of Djed Spence and could reach an agreement with Middlesbrough for him by the end of this week, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs boss Conte wants to bring in an upgrade to Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty at right-wing back and Tottenham have zeroed in on Boro starlet Spence.

The 21-year-old had a superb season on loan in the Championship with Nottingham Forest last term and has attracted admiring glances from a host of clubs, including Spurs.

Tottenham have been locked in talks with Middlesbrough but are yet to find a breakthrough, and it has emerged that the Yorkshire outfit are losing patience with them as they are keen to sell the player as soon as possible.

Spurs supremo Daniel Levy is leading negotiations with Middlesbrough for Spence and they have now made some progress

Tottenham have made headway in their efforts snare away Spence from Boro and they could agree to terms for the player’s services by the weekend.

The north London giants are looking to seal a deal for the full-back for a fee in the £15m range in addition to bonus payments.

Tottenham are set to start pre-season training on Monday and is looking to possibly make Spence be available to Conte by then.