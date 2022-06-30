Tottenham Hotspur are yet to agree on a deal with Barcelona for Clement Lenglet but talks are still ongoing between the two clubs, according to the Sun.

The Frenchman has emerged as a big target for Tottenham, who are in the market for a left-footed centre-back this summer.

With Tottenham unlikely to land their top targets in Alessandro Bastoni and Josko Gvardiol, the club are pushing ahead with their efforts to sign Lenglet this summer.

They have managed to convince Barcelona to agree to loan him out despite the Catalan giants wanting to sell the defender in the ongoing transfer window

There were claims on Wednesday night that a deal is done for Lenglet to move to Tottenham but that is not the case at the moment.

An agreement to take the Frenchman to north London has not been reached between Tottenham and Barcelona.

The two clubs continue to hold talks and are expected to finalise the terms of the loan deal soon.

Lenglet has given his nod of approval to the Tottenham loan move and is now waiting for the clubs to work out the agreement.

Spurs are also reportedly working on other centre-back targets and could sign more defenders even after they sign the Frenchman.