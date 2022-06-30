Watford are interested in Cagliari star Nahitan Nandez and have begun talks in their pursuit of the midfielder.

Cagliari were relegated from Serie A last season and Nandez missed a big chunk of the campaign due to various injuries.

He made only 16 league starts and was involved in only one Serie A win throughout the entirety of the campaign.

The midfielder faces a season in Serie B next term but he could end up playing in a different second division.

Watford have turned their attention to Nandez and are interested in bringing him to Vicarage Road, according to Sky Italia.

The Hornets have begun talks with the agent of the midfielder and it remains to be seen if they can secure his signature.

Although plagued by injuries last season, Nandez was a pivotal part of the Cagliari team for the two campaigns prior to that, making more than 30 starts in the league each time.

His contract with Cagliari runs until the summer of 2024 and in the January window he was linked with Italian bigwigs Inter and Juventus.