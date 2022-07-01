Arsenal have had no new contact with Leeds United over Raphinha since Chelsea had a proposal for the player accepted, according to CBS Sports.

The Gunners zeroed in on Raphinha as a player they wanted to take to north London and went in with a bid, but it was rejected.

They were tipped to be ready to go back with a fresh proposal, but Chelsea jumped to the front of the queue, indicating they would meet Leeds’ asking price.

It has also been suggested that if Raphinha cannot join Barcelona, who remain his preference, he would prefer to head to Chelsea as they have Champions League football.

And in what could be seen as a sign of having given up in the chase, Arsenal have had no new contact with Leeds.

Since Chelsea reached an understanding with the Whites, Arsenal have not gone back in for Raphinha.

It was claimed earlier this week that Arsenal technical director Edu wants clarification from Raphinha’s agent before the Gunners take any further steps forward.

And at present it appears that Raphinha is more likely to play his football at Stamford Bridge or the Camp Nou than the Emirates next season.