Barcelona are convinced that Leeds United winger Raphinha, who is being chased by Chelsea, only wants to head to the Camp Nou this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Leeds are prepared to sell Raphinha in the ongoing transfer window and have rejected one offer from Arsenal.

Chelsea have indicated they will meet Leeds’ asking price for the Brazilian, who is thought to prefer Stamford Bridge to the Emirates Stadium, but the deal has not made progress.

Raphinha is keen on Barcelona and the Catalan giants believe that he only wants to join them.

Barcelona have struggled to off an amount that Leeds believe is good enough for Raphinha and amid ongoing financial issues it is unclear if they will be able to land the player.

.

If Raphinha only wants to join Barcelona however then pressure could be placed on the Yorkshire giants to do the deal.

Raphinha sent his agent Deco for fresh talks with the Catalans this week as a move to Spain continues to be worked on.

It remains to be seen for how long Chelsea are willing to wait for Raphinha to give the green light to a move to Stamford Bridge.