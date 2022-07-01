Burnley are putting in the legwork on a deal for Manchester City’s goalkeeper Arijanet Muric, according to The Athletic.

Murich joined Manchester City’s youth team in 2015 and later in 2018 signed a senior team contract with the club.

Despite his seven-year stay at Manchester City, 23-year old has only featured five times for the club with all of those appearances coming in the EFL Cup.

He joined Turkish Super Lig side Adana Demirspor on a season-long loan in the 2021/22 season where he kept ten clean sheets in his 32 outings.

It has been claimed that Burnley are keen to sign the Kosovan international this summer and are working on a deal with Manchester City.

The Clarets have already signed CJ Egan-Riley from Manchester City on a three-year deal.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of last season, and having parted ways with former manager Sean Dyche back in April, appointed former Manchester City player Vincent Kompany as their new manager.

Muric has two years left in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Manchester City will receive a bid good enough to let the Kosovan go to the Turf Moor.