Everton are drawing up a list of potential replacements for Richarlison and have identified Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis as a possibility, according to the Evening Standard.

Dennis made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets during the 2021/22 season, scoring ten goals and laying on six assists in his first season in England.

The Nigerian was scouted by La Liga side Villarreal and after Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, may be available for an offer of £20m.

The 24-year-old is versatile and can play all across the forward line, much in the same way as the Brazil international whose goal output he is being targeted to replace.

He is on a list that Everton are putting together, of potential replacements for Richarlison, who the club have sold to Tottenham for a deal which could reach £60m.

The Brazilian’s sale, though reluctant, eased some of the Toffees’ financial concerns for the moment and Everton are looking for another source of goals, with Dennis scoring the same number in the Premier League as Richarlison.

It remains to be seen whoever is on the list, along with Dennis, but Everton have been linked with Jesse Lingard.

Everton finished the last season in 16th place in the Premier League table, mired in a relegation dogfight towards the end of the campaign.

The Toffees will look to improve upon that in Frank Lampard’s first full season as manager and will hope that they can find a replacement for Richarlison soon enough.