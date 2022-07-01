Manchester United are tipped to be able to beat Arsenal to the signature of Lisandro Martinez if they offer £41m, according to talkSPORT.

Arsenal are keen on the Ajax defender, but have already seen a bid turned down by the Dutch club, while Manchester United have also joined the race.

The Gunners are still looking to come out on top, but it appears that the player may prefer a move to Old Trafford, where he would reunite with Erik ten Hag.

And it has been suggested that if Manchester United are prepared to pay £41m then they will emerge victorious in the chase for Martinez.

The defender clocked 36 appearances across all competitions under Ten Hag at Ajax last season, being booked on six occasions in the process.

Martinez would give Ten Hag another defensive option as he looks to rebuild Manchester United.

Ajax have the Argentine under contract for a further three years and are clear he will not leave unless their valuation is met.

Martinez, 24, has been capped by Argentina at international level on seven occasions since making his debut in 2019.