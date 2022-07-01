Leeds United have taken into account Gary Rowett’s track record with young players when signing off on a loan switch to Millwall for Charlie Cresswell, according to Leeds Live.

Young centre-back Cresswell is keen to make sure he is playing regular football next season and remaining at Elland Road would likely see his chances limited.

He has attracted interest from a host of Championship clubs and is now expected to complete a loan switch to Millwall next week.

While the terms offered by Millwall have pleased Leeds, they have also taken account of boss Rowett’s track record with youngsters.

The Whites will be hoping to see Rowett improve Cresswell over the period of the loan, while the player will also get the chance to turn out in the Championship.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was often not in favour of sending youngsters around the first team squad out on loan.

His successor Jesse Marsch however is more in favour of sending players out on temporary moves if they are not likely to feature heavily under him.

Cresswell is highly rated by the Whites and they will be hoping to see him flourish during his loan stint at Millwall.