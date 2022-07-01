RB Leipzig are willing to let Tyler Adams depart on an initial loan deal and Leeds United are amongst a host of clubs keen on the United States man, according to The Athletic.

Leeds are selling Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City for an initial £42m and are in the market to replace him in their squad.

Boss Jesse Marsch is a big admirer of countryman Adams, who Leipzig want to offload in this summer’s transfer window after he struggled to earn regular starts in the Bundesliga last term.

The 23-year-old is on Leeds’ list of targets as they seek to replace Phillips and they have received a boost as Leipzig are willing to sign off on a loan exit for Adams.

They are prepared to let the American go on loan with a view to a permanent move.

Such an arrangement could suit Leeds, who could try before they buy, but the jury is still out on whether Leipzig will do business with the Whites.

The two clubs are still involved in a transfer dispute over striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

And it has been claimed in Germany that Leipzig do not want to do business with Leeds while the dispute is ongoing.