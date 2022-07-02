Former Premier League star Kevin Campbell believes that Newcastle United might have to dig into their pockets this summer in order to sign the players they target.

The ongoing window is the first summer transfer market for Newcastle United’s new Saudi Arabian owners and they have already started flexing their financial muscles in order to secure their targets.

The Magpies have just finished spending £33m on Sven Botman after securing the services of Matt Targett from Aston Villa and Nick Pope from Burnley.

Campbell feels that the Magpies will not have it easy with clubs they try to negotiate given the fact that sides will know the financial power of the club’s owners.

“Of course, they’ve got deep pockets now, haven’t they?” Campbell, asked if Newcastle may have to pay more for players than other clubs, said on BBC Radio 5 live’s Football Daily.

“After so many years, Newcastle haven’t invested in the squad, they’ve been paupers in the past.

“But now – with the backing and ownership that they’ve got – Eddie Howe’s done a great job and although he signed players in January, he still had to do a job on the training pitch.

“He did that fantastically, now they’re looking to push on and looking to bring in that type of player who’s going to get them defensively solid and now look at the top end of the pitch to be really competitive.”

The former Arsenal hitman admits he is interested to see who else Newcastle buy as he thinks so far they have shown they know what they are doing.

“It’s going to be interesting to see who they go for.

“They’re definitely looking at the right level of player because they do have the money.”

The Magpies are not believed to have concluded their business yet with a number of names, including those of Alan Virginius and Arnaut Danjuma doing the rounds.