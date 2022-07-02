Lee Bowyer is to leave his post as Birmingham City manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The manager has been keen for clarity over his future at the club amid takeover talks and suggestions Blues’ new owners will want a new man at the helm.

And now following a period of uncertainty, Bowyer is set to depart Birmingham, having been waiting for the club to sack him.

It is suggested that he is poised to depart as the Birmingham squad start to prepare for next season.

Bowyer was left unhappy of late after discovering that there would only be limited funds to spend and he is expected to be given a settlement to depart.

Birmingham have just 12 senior players as pre-season gets going and the club’s assistant boss left to head to Lincoln City.

Bowyer has continued to work, without an assistant, and now he too is set to go.

He kept the club afloat in the Championship both in the 2020/21 campaign and last season.

Birmingham start their new Championship campaign at Luton Town on 30th July and have much work to do to be in an acceptable shape to take on the Hatters.