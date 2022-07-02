Leeds United are keen to help Raphinha achieve his dream of a move to Barcelona, but the finances of the deal must be right for the club, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Raphinha is in demand this summer with Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal all showing serious interest in securing his services.

Arsenal have had a bid rejected by Leeds and have yet to come back with a fresh proposal as they await clarity from Raphinha’s agent over the player’s plans.

Chelsea have an understanding with Leeds over a fee, but Raphinha is keen to join Barcelona and has been holding out for the Catalans to agree a deal with the Whites.

Barcelona have continuing financial issues and it is unclear if they can put forward a proposal Leeds are happy with.

Leeds though do appreciate joining Barcelona is Raphinha’s dream and are keen to do all they can to help him make the move.

However, the Yorkshire giants are determined that their financial expectations from his departure must be met.

Leeds paid £17m to snap up Raphinha from French outfit Rennes in the summer of 2020.