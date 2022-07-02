Leeds United are set to keep hold of winger Crysensio Summerville this summer, despite the player having been linked with a move, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Summerville, 20, was keen to move on from Leeds in the January transfer window as he looked for regular game time which was proving to be elusive at Elland Road.

He stayed put and is now heading into pre-season under a different Leeds boss than last summer in the shape of Jesse Marsch.

The Dutchman again has interest in his services, including from Nottingham Forest, but Leeds are set to keep hold of him.

Marsch is a fan of Summerville and wants to have him at his disposal next term.

He is also likely to engage in talks with Leeds about a new contract to secure his future at Elland Road.

Summerville is out of contract next summer and the Whites are tipped to speak to him about a fresh deal to keep him at the club for longer.

The winger clocked just 125 minutes of football in the Premier League for Leeds last term and will be looking to feature far more heavily in the upcoming campaign.