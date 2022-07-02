Nottingham Forest are edging closer to signing Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The City Ground outfit have identified the defender as someone they want to sign ahead of a season of Premier League football and have been working on an agreement.

Mainz have not been keen to sell though and the negotiations have not been smooth sailing, with an initial bid from the Tricky Trees angering the German club.

Now though Forest have an agreement on a fee with Mainz and are in the process of finalising the remaining details relating to the transfer.

They are hopeful of quickly pushing the deal over the line and putting Niakhate at the disposal of boss Steve Cooper.

The club have just completed the signing of goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

Henderson has arrived at the City Ground on a loan deal from the Red Devils and will be aiming to play regularly at Forest.

They have already made one signing from the Bundesliga in the shape of striker Taiwo Awoniyi and now want Niakhate to follow him in through the door.