Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has expressed his view that Newcastle will look to put in place a plan to ensure sensible, controlled growth, instead of jumping at the sight of the biggest name available.

The Magpies were in the relegation zone for much of the first half of the 2021/22 season, which saw Steve Bruce replaced in the hot seat by Eddie Howe.

Newcastle will look to improve upon their eventual eleventh place finish in the Premier League last season after Howe and January signings Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn helped lead the resurgence.

Jordan believes that the Tyneside club will not go after the big names in world football hammer and tongs, in the way Chelsea and Manchester City did years ago, but rather focus on building a squad in keeping with the manager currently at the helm.

“It’s not organic. It’s reasonable, controlled, sensible growth, right?” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“So, here we are saying, if you compare it to what Chelsea did, and what Manchester City started to do in 2008 with the signing of Robinho and people of that nature, and we’ve seen what other people have done, specifically, explicitly PSG, no, this is not in the same space.

“What they’re doing is sensible, it would appear. They are looking at the reality of the manager that they’ve recruited, they’re looking at the landscape and they’re trying to build a football club with some sensible infrastructure.”

Jordan thinks Newcastle could well be learning from the mistakes other clubs enjoying a sudden injection of wealth made, but stressed he does expect to see the Magpies end the summer window having spent a substantial amount.

“If you can’t learn from the mistakes that were made by Manchester City in say, 2008, when they went off and they made some Hollywood signings like Robinho and it wasn’t an ultimate success, it took them three or four years to get where they wanted to go”, he added.

“It was all part of a journey.

“I think Newcastle will spend some more money this summer and in my view equivalent to the January window.”

As part of their recruitment drive this summer, Newcastle have already concluded deals for Nick Pope, Matt Targett and primary defensive target Sven Botman, who was also linked with Serie A champions AC Milan.