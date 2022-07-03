Brighton remain an option for Red Bull Salzburg star Mohamed Camara despite suggestions he is Leeds United bound, according to the Daily Express.

Camara has been tipped for a move away from Salzburg this summer and has been excused from the club’s pre-season training camp as his representatives try to set up a switch.

It has been suggested that Camara is all but on his way to Leeds as a replacement for Manchester City bound Kalvin Phillips.

However, only basic discussions have taken place between Leeds and Salzburg over a possible move for Camara, with Brighton still firmly an option for the midfielder.

It is expected that given the slow nature of any transfer, Camara will soon return to training with Salzburg.

Leeds could be waiting to finalise the departures of Phillips and Raphinha before looking to splash the cash, but they have also been linked with United States star Tyler Adams.

Adams is another potential replacement for Phillips and Leeds boss Jesse Marsch rates him highly.

Camara, 22, has another three years left to run on his contract with Salzburg and made 36 appearances for the club last term.