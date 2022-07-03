Former attacker and Spanish football expert Terry Gibson has admitted he rates Leeds United new boy Marc Roca and thinks he can impress the Elland Road faithful.

Leeds moved to bring in Roca from German champions Bayern Munich and although the midfielder is not seen by the club as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips, comparisons have been made.

Roca struggled to make an impact at Bayern Munich and the club were happy to let the former Espanyol man move on when Leeds presented an acceptable bid.

Former Manchester United attacker Gibson watched Roca in action at Espanyol and admits he is impressed with him as a player.

He also feels the Leeds supporters will enjoy seeing the 25-year-old play at Elland Road next season.

“Victor Orta is the sporting director [at Leeds and] he knows the Spanish market really well”, Gibson said on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast.

“He’s brought in Marc Roca from Bayern Munich, who is [an] ex-Espanyol [player].

“As a player I really do like him.

“I’m not going to make comparisons to Kalvin Phillips, but in terms of quality he could be a real asset to Leeds United in the Premier League next season.

“They are losing Phillips but I think they will enjoy watching Marc Roca play as well.”

Roca is the fifth Spaniard in Leeds’ first team squad, but goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is tipped to move on from the club this summer.