Marcel Brands has admitted that he felt he was getting a grip of Everton, but then saw it slip away very quickly and did not leave with the satisfaction from the job he hoped.

Brands left his role as director of football at Everton last season amid a difficult campaign for the Toffees which saw them battling against dropping into the Championship.

The Dutchman is now back in his homeland and working as the director of football at former club PSV Eindhoven.

He believes Everton are a superb club, but admits the role did not give him the satisfaction he hoped it would as when he felt he was making real progress it slipped away.

Brands told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “Everton is a wonderful club, but in the end I did not get the satisfaction I would have liked.

“As soon as you think you have a bit of a grip, you lose it very quickly.”

He revealed that he is not unhappy at Everton terminating his contract as he feels he was able to take a lot from the experience and is still stunned by the amounts of money which regularly change hands in the Premier League.

“I was able to gain a lot of experience in an almost perfect competition, which is tight and well organised.

“But on the other hand, it is amazing how the large amounts of money are handled.

“For us as sober Dutch people, that is sometimes difficult to imagine.”

Everton are still getting to grips with their financial situation and recently sold Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur for a deal worth up to £60m.