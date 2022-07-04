Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax have agreed upon a fee worth €30m for Steven Bergwijn and the player has also agreed terms with the Dutch outfit.

Bergwijn has been heavily linked with leaving Tottenham in the ongoing window as he is keen on an exit and Ajax tried to sign him in January.

Ajax came back for Bergwijn this summer and following negotiations with Tottenham are prepared to break their record to snare him away from Spurs.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the 24-year-old’s transfer to Ajax has been agreed upon for a fee worth €30m.

It has been claimed that Bergwijn has agreed terms with the Dutch giants and set to pen a five-year deal with the Eredivisie champions.

With the World Cup around the corner, the Dutchman does not want to remain a bit-part player and wants to join Ajax where he has been promised a big role.

Tottenham rejected a bid from Ajax in January for Bergwijn and another offer was rejected at the end of last season but the Dutch champions were determined to get the deal done this summer.

Bergwijn joined Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020 on a five-year contract and scored on his Premier League debut, a 2-0 victory over Manchester City.