Rangers target Erik Botheim is closing in on a move to Serie A side Salernitana, it has been claimed in the player’s native Norway.

The Gers are in the market for a new striker as they have a vacant spot to fill in their attacking department following the departure of Cedric Itten.

Moreover, the future of hitman Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox is under the scanner as he is linked with an exit due to heading into the final year of his Gers deal.

Rangers have been linked with interest in a number of strikers in the ongoing window, including free agent Botheim.

The Norwegian is currently a free agent as he decided to terminate his contract with Krasnodar owing to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Rangers are among a number of clubs keen on snapping him up.

However, according to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, Rangers are likely to miss out on Botheim as he is closing in on joining Serie A side Salernitana.

in addition to Rangers and Salernitana, Turkish giants Galatasaray are also keen on securing Botheim’s services, but the Italians are currently in the driving seat to land him.

Salernitana have intensified their efforts to win the race for the striker’s signature in recent days and as it stands Rangers are likely to have to turn to alternative options should they want to sign a new striker.

But the Serie A side are yet to seal a move for Botheim as his former side Krasnodar are considering legal action as he terminated his contract at the club, and it could end up affecting any transfer he tries to make this summer.